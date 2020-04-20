All Army personnel coming back from leave to undergo 14-day quarantine

Anyone who is in Nepal has been asked to “remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises” or the Indian government opens the border for the move of personnel. (File photo) Anyone who is in Nepal has been asked to “remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises” or the Indian government opens the border for the move of personnel. (File photo)

The Indian Army Monday said that all personnel who are to rejoin their posts after either coming back from leave or finishing their courses will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The Army said that every individual will be categorised into green, yellow and red categories. All personnel, it said, who have completed 14-day quarantine period will be classified as green, while those who need to undergo the quarantine will be under yellow. Symptomatic individuals, who require isolation and treatment in a COVID hospital will be put under the red category.

Further, anyone reporting back from leave or temporary duty or a course “will be classified as yellow and will undergo 14 days quarantine period at the reporting station/ unit” and will be moved to their duty stations subsequently in Army vehicles or special trains. “In case personnel do not move under the supervision of military authorities, they will be considered Yellow and undergo 14 days quarantine again.”

“These orders for reporting will not apply,” the Army said to anyone in hotspot or containment zones and they “will follow strict ‘No Movement’ till the areas are de-notified as containment zones”.

“Broad Modalities/ Guidelines for Rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from leave/ Temporary Duty/ Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units,” the Army said.

Only personnel who have received specific instructions from their units, formations or establishment that granted them leave will be allowed to join.

It said that “any individual whose leave station is within 500 kilometres of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only” while a person who is not within the 500 kilometres “criteria will report to nearest unit/station headquarter in a private vehicle only”.

All ranks who have to join in the Northern Command, or the Army Medical Corps, Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services will be given the top priority of joining, along with those who are within 500 km of their duty stations. After that, all ranks to join Eastern Command and officers and other key appointments of other commands as decided by the commands will be given priority.

Anyone who is in Nepal has been asked to “remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises” or the Indian government opens the border for the move of personnel.

Last week the Army had organised special trains on April 17 and April 18 for more than a 1000 personnel to move from training centres in Bengaluru, Belgaum and Secunderabad in the Southern Command to take them to Northern, Western and Eastern Commands.

