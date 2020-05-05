Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Delhi: 24 people at Army Hospital test positive for coronavirus

All of them were admitted at the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) and have been shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 3:57:01 pm
UP: Meerut mandi is new virus cluster, district under lockdown With 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,568 on Tuesday. (File/Reuters)

At least 24 people including military personnel were tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

All of them were admitted at the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) and have been shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt. Among those tested positive also include retired military personnel and other family members.

With 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,568 on Tuesday while the total number of infections jumped to 46, 433 in the country. However, as many as 12,726 people have also been treated and discharged so far.

(More details awaited)

