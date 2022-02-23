We are alert and prepared for any potential threats, says Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane Wednesday said that the Indian Army is committed to maintain peace and stability at the country’s borders, and is alert and prepared for any potential threats.

Pointing at the changes in the way in which battles are fought today, he said the army has increased its efficiency with new weaponries and modern equipment.

The Army Chief was speaking after presenting the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’, or ‘Nishan’ as popularly known in the Army, to four Parachute battalions in Bengaluru.

“The Indian army today is going through a challenging time, you are well aware of the developments at our borders. The army is committed to maintain peace and stability at our borders. I want to definitely say that we are alert and prepared for any potential threats,” General Naravane said.

In his address, he said with changes in the area of battle, there are enough changes in the way in which the forces are organised, usage of weaponries and how the battles are fought.

“The army has increased its efficiency with new weaponries and modern equipment. Though this process of change is continuous, there is a new intensity and speed in these efforts, in the last two to three years,” he added.

The four battalions that were presented President’s Colours are: 11 PARA (SPECIAL FORCE), 21 PARA (SPECIAL FORCE), 23 PARA and 29 PARA.

The presentation was preceded by a multi-faith prayer.

The ‘Colour Presentation Parade’ was held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), Bengaluru.

Stating that it is a matter of pride for him to be presenting the ‘Nishan’ to Para battalions on behalf of President of India Ram Nath Kovind, General Naravane congratulated all the ranks of the four battalions.

He said the parachute regiment is one among the Indian Army’s best regiments, and it has its own prestigious legacy, and is known for its valour and courage in the battle fields. “The Country is proud of its achievements.”

The Army Chief also paid his tributes to all the fallen heroes of the parachute regiment, who have laid down their lives for the country.

Senior Military officials were also present during the occasion.

The parade also included a display of ‘combat free fall’ by eight paratroopers. However, the paramotor flying demonstration was cancelled due to heavy winds.

According to officials, the award of President’s colours is one of the “greatest honours” bestowed upon a Military Unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and in peace. It is also known as ‘Nishan’.