Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, pilot killed

A pilot lost his life on Wednesday as an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China, news agency PTI quoted defence spokesperson Col AS Walia as saying.

According to Walia, the incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

Walia said there were two pilots on board and they were rushed to the nearest military hospital following the incident. While one pilot who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, the other pilot is undergoing treatment.