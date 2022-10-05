scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, pilot killed

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

Cheetah helicopter at Siachen glacier. (File/ Praveen Khanna)

A pilot lost his life on Wednesday as an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China, news agency PTI quoted defence spokesperson Col AS Walia as saying.

According to Walia, the incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

Walia said there were two pilots on board and they were rushed to the nearest military hospital following the incident. While one pilot who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, the other pilot is undergoing treatment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 01:29:31 pm
Next Story

Indonesia president says FIFA boss offered help to fix country’s soccer issues

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement