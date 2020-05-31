Don’t air visuals likely to vitiate border situation: Army

The Indian Army Sunday said Indian and Chinese military commanders have been in talks to address differences. (Source: YouTube) The Indian Army Sunday said Indian and Chinese military commanders have been in talks to address differences. (Source: YouTube)

The Indian Army Sunday said Indian and Chinese military commanders have been in talks to address differences. It urged the media “not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders”.

The Army statement came in the wake of a video clip doing the rounds of social media. It said “currently no violence is happening “.

“It has been brought to our notice that a video is doing the rounds in social media on an incident on the borders. The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening,” the Army said in its statement.

“Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries. We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders,” it stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.