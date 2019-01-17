Indian Army always ready to give befitting reply to Pakistan: Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Thursday expressed Indian Army’s readiness to give a befitting reply to Pakistani troops and stated that last year 250 terrorists were killed, 54 caught alive and four surrendered to the forces.

Advertising

Singh said, “2018 has been a great year for the security forces, more than 250 terrorists were killed, 54 were caught alive, and 4 surrendered to the forces.”

Responding to a question from the press, Singh said in the last few days, five Pakistanis were killed which “shows that Indian Army is always ready to give them a befitting reply.”

On Thursday Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The ceasefire violation left a civilian injured in the firing and mortar shelling. The injured has been sent to a hospital, officials said, as quoted by PTI.

The number of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pak border increased dramatically last year -2936- compared to the last 15 years, PTI reported.

On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was killed in a sniper firing by Pakistani rangers along the International Border (IB) in Hirangar-Samba sector of Kathua district. While last week an Army jawan was injured in ceasefire violation along the LOC in Keri sector of Rajouri and an Army porter was killed in firing by the Pakistani troops in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Advertising

This month has witnessed firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LOC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir for 12 days.