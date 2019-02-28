Ready for any misadventure by Pakistan: Indian Armed Forces

Presenting the evidence of Pakistan’s aggression, Indian security forces on Thursday said the air force of the neighbouring country violated Indian airspace to “target our military installations” on February 27. A cover of AARAM missile fired from Pakistani F-16 aircraft found near the LoC in India was shown as evidence of Pakistan’s mission to reporters in a joint military press conference.

Advertising

“There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission through their electronic signatures. Parts of AMRAAM, air to air missile which is carried only on the Pakistani F-16s was recovered east of Rajouri within the Indian territory,” said Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor.

The security forces rejected Pakistan’s claims that weapons were dropped on open ground so as not to target the Indian military. “Pakistan had earlier claimed that no F-16 was part of the operation–any such admission would violate US sale conditions of not letting Pakistan use F-16s in an offensive role,” said Kapoor adding, “although PAF jets dropped bombs, they were not able to cause any damage”.

The defence forces said they are prepared for any misadventure by Pakistan. “We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens,” said Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral.

When asked about the number of casualties in the air strike at the Jaish terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, Kapoor said “it is premature to know the number of casualties”, adding, however, that “what was intended to be damaged was destroyed.”

Major General Surendra Singh Mahal from Army said, “As long as Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target the terror camps.” India, on February 26, dropped a payload on a Jaish terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot in a “non-military pre-emptive action” in the wake of intelligence inputs of a possible attack by the terror organisation after the Pulwama attack on February 14.

A day later, Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and attempted strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. India said that the attack was foiled successfully and a MiG fighter jet was shot down in the aerial confrontation and a pilot is “missing in action”. While Pakistan initially said that two IAF pilots were in its custody, later in the day, it said it had arrested “only one.”

Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral assured that the three defence forces are “ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and for resolute action. We want to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”

The joint pressure was delayed by two hours after Pakistan said it would repatriate captured IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman Friday. The IAF was happy that Abhinandan was returning, Air Vice Marshal said.

Advertising

“It is a gesture on accordance of the Geneva conventions,” he said when asked if it is being seen as a “goodwill gesture” by Pakistan.