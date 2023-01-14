Indian armed forces counted among best in world, thanks to indomitable courage of veterans: Army chief

Indian armed forces is highly professional and counted among the best in the world which is a result of the indomitable courage of the veterans and their sacrifices, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen on the occasion of the seventh Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations, he asserted that inspired by the contributions of veterans, all the three services of the armed forces, “is ready to face any challenge as a formidable instrument of the nation”.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande after paying homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day. (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande after paying homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day. (PTI)

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also shared the dais with the Army chief during the celebrations held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. A large number of veterans drawn from the three wings of the armed forces had also gathered at the venue.

“Today, our armed forces is counted among the best and highly professional forces in the world. This identity (of the forces) is a result of your sacrifices, indomitable courage and hard labour. Inspired by it, all the three services of the armed forces, as a formidable instrument, is ready to face any challenge,” Gen Pande said.

The Navy chief, in his address, said the armed forces of today is a product of the efforts, visionary leadership, aspirations and selfless efforts put in by “each one of our veterans”.

“It is an honour for me to be present here and interact with you all. Today is also an occasion to remember and pay homage to our valiant warriors who dedicated their lives to the nation,” Admiral Kumar said.

He said the Navy would like to assure everybody that it will leave no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of the veterans.

The IAF chief also extended greetings to the veterans on the occasion.

“We would like to reassure our air veterans that the Indian Air Force is fully committed to your well-being. The old adage, serving those who will serve, will always be the cornerstone of our endeavours,” he said.

The Army chief also said it is a matter of pride that the veterans of the armed forces are making valuable contributions in various fields, to the progress of the nation.