Armed Forces set strategic goals for 2047, drawing insights from Op Sindoor, global conflicts

As part of the vision, the military is looking to strengthen deterrence through the procurement of intelligent platforms, combat assets, and force multipliers, create robust border infrastructure as well as coastal surveillance, and design national strategies for possible threats. (File photo)

Drawing insights from Operation Sindoor and the recent global conflicts, the Indian Armed Forces have set strategic goals and priorities that they aim to reach by 2047, The Indian Express has learnt. These goals include achieving an edge in combat readiness and scaling capability development and strengthening military diplomacy, among others.

These goals are beyond the various measures being undertaken by the Indian military over the last year, including a large-scale construction of underground infrastructure, boosting air defence, prioritising procurement of modern weapons and technology through the emergency route.

According to officials privy to the matter, the goals call for the formulation of a National Military Strategy, modernising and procuring the latest technologies and platforms, including autonomous, while bolstering the development of indigenous technologies under the Atmanirbharta initiative.