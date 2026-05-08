Armed Forces set strategic goals for 2047, drawing insights from Op Sindoor, global conflicts
The long-term roadmap is to transform India’s military into a technologically advanced, integrated, and multi-domain force while strengthening jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force by the centenary of country’s Independence.
As part of the vision, the military is looking to strengthen deterrence through the procurement of intelligent platforms, combat assets, and force multipliers, create robust border infrastructure as well as coastal surveillance, and design national strategies for possible threats. (File photo)
Drawing insights from Operation Sindoor and the recent global conflicts, the Indian Armed Forces have set strategic goals and priorities that they aim to reach by 2047, The Indian Express has learnt. These goals include achieving an edge in combat readiness and scaling capability development and strengthening military diplomacy, among others.
These goals are beyond the various measures being undertaken by the Indian military over the last year, including a large-scale construction of underground infrastructure, boosting air defence, prioritising procurement of modern weapons and technology through the emergency route.
According to officials privy to the matter, the goals call for the formulation of a National Military Strategy, modernising and procuring the latest technologies and platforms, including autonomous, while bolstering the development of indigenous technologies under the Atmanirbharta initiative.
As part of the vision, the military is looking to strengthen deterrence through the procurement of intelligent platforms, combat assets, and force multipliers, create robust border infrastructure as well as coastal surveillance, and design national strategies for possible threats.There will likely be an emphasis on air domain awareness in maritime zones, while also expanding Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA). Additionally, there will be an overall enhancement of space-based Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, along with the development of robust cyber defence networks, among the strategic priorities of the forces.
Officials told The Indian Express that there will be increased focus on executing operations across domains for greater integration among the forces and building flexible structures for warfighting.
While the military is close to establishing unified theatre commands from the three services, the long-term goals also include integrating networks and communication, setting up a joint logistics and inventory management system and an operations coordination centre.
According to officials, other long-term goals are to create surge capacities to meet the demands arising from prolonged high-intensity operations, develop indigenous systems and platforms in alignment with specific needs.
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There are also long-term goals to establish a Defence Geospatial Agency, a Drone Force and a force for cognitive warfare, aside from a full-fledged Space Command, and Cyber Command.
Expansion of various missile defence and air defence systems for protection against multi-domain threats as part of mission Sudarshan Chakra are also part of the plans, the officials said.
Strengthening military cooperation with other countries through joint training and exercises, while also modernising the training curriculum for Indian military personnel are some of the other long-term strategic priorities of the Indian defence forces.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More