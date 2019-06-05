Indian and Pakistani armies exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) Wednesday exchanged Eid greetings and sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at nearly a dozen places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army sources said the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Chakkan Da Bagh along the Line of Control in Poonch.

Sweets were also exchanged between BSF and Pakistani Rangers at various places along the IB from Kanachak to Kathua in Jammu region. Both the sides on the occasion also reiterated their resolve to ensure peace along the border.

Meanwhile, Eid was celebrated with fervour all over the region including border areas, with Muslims offering Eid prayers in mosques. The borders remained peaceful during the day.