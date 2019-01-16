Toggle Menu
Indian among victims of Kabul terror attack: MEA

A bomb exploded near a heavily-fortified foreign compound in Kabul, killing at least four people and wounding over 100.

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 15, 2019. (Source: REUTERS)

An Indian national was among those killed in the terror attack in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, calling for the perpetrators of the assault as well as those who provided them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously.

A bomb exploded near a heavily-fortified foreign compound in Kabul, killing at least four people and wounding over 100. The Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul that ripped through surrounding neighbourhoods.

“India strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in Kabul yesterday in which an Indian national and many others lost their lives,” the MEA said in a statement Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is taking steps for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national, the MEA said.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured,” it said.

