Indian among three kidnapped and killed in Kabul

“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told Reuters. (representational imnage) “An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told Reuters. (representational imnage)

An Indian was among the three foreign nationals abducted and killed by militants in Afghanistan capital city, Kabul. Security officials Thursday said the three worked for Sodexo, an international food and catering service.

The three were identified after security officials recovered identity cards from next to the bodies.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

