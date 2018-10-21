Indian among five killed in bus accident in Nepal

An Indian national, Bidhananda Yadav, a resident of Bihar, died in the accident in the Madhya-Bindu Municipality, the police said. (Image used for representational purpose) An Indian national, Bidhananda Yadav, a resident of Bihar, died in the accident in the Madhya-Bindu Municipality, the police said. (Image used for representational purpose)

An Indian national was among five others who were killed when a bus veered off the road and fell into a river in Nepal’s Nawalparasi district on Sunday.

An Indian national, Bidhananda Yadav, a resident of Bihar, died in the accident in the Madhya-Bindu Municipality, the police said.

The bus en route to Bhairahawa from Ithari lost control and fell into the Arun river in the Municipality killing five persons on the spot, including a minor boy, according to the police.

Meanwhile, a seriously injured passenger succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur Medical College, said District Police Office, Nawalpur.

According to the police, 36 of the injured passengers have been undergoing treatment at the hospital while six persons, who have sustained minor injuries, have returned home.

Poor road infrastructure and reckless driving are the leading causes of accidents in Nepal.

According to the WHO, road accidents are the world’s eighth leading cause of death. About 70 per cent of the deaths from road accidents occur in developing countries.

As per the Nepal’s traffic police data, on an average five to seven people are killed in road accidents every day in the country.

