Indian-Americans begin early celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day

Thousands of Indian-Americans have begun early celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and the milestone in the country’s history.

From iconic Times Square in New York, where the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) would unfurl the largest ever flag in the Big Apple on Sunday to the US Capitol here and mansions of several governors across the country, India’s 75th Independence Day is being celebrated in a big way.

“This is a historic moment for all of 1.4 billion people in India and 4.5 million Indian-Americans. To celebrate the occasion, we are unfurling the largest flag on Times Square,” Ankur Vaidya, FIA president told PTI.

It’s a 60 square feet flag over a 25 feet high pole, he added.

Several buildings in the US, including the Empire Estate, are being lightened with Indian tri-colour over the weekend, while another group of Indian-Americans are celebrating the 75th Independence Day over a ferry on the Hudson River.

“India in these 75 years has emerged as a mature democracy and a pillar of global peace. This year is special for all of us. The United States has a Vice President who is of Indian origin,” said Alok Kumar, an IT entrepreneur from New Jersey.

In a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, hundreds of Indian-Americans are likely to gather to celebrate Independence Day with film star Anupam Kher and live performance by Sukhbir Singh on Sunday.

Top politicians from Maryland and Virginia are likely to attend.

“India’s Independence Day is three days away, but Queens is getting the celebration started early with our Independence Day ceremony tonight at 6 pm. Join us as we honour the contributions of the thousands of Indian-Americans call Queens home,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richard.

“Queens would not be the place it is without our thriving Indian-American community,” he added.

In Boston, Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread will be the Chief Guest at India Day Festival organised by India Association of Greater Boston.

Berklee Indian Ensemble from Berklee College of Music will stage a live concert here, organisers said.

In fact, several hundred independence day celebrations are being organised across the county, with scores of them being attended by Congressmen and State Governors.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO-CT) celebrated India’s democracy and the unity and diversity of India and Indian Americans, in Stamford on August 8.

Connecticut General Assembly has issued a citation honouring the Indian Day Celebration.

In his proclamation Samford Mayor David Martin said that the Indian Independence was marked largely by non-violent resistance and civil disobedience and the Independence Day is celebrated by the Indian Diaspora worldwide.

The proclamation further noted that Stamford city will honour Indian community which is an integral part of city’s diversity, success and great future.

Aligarh Alumni Association of Metro Washington, in association with GOPIO organised its annual Independence Day Mushaira / Kavi Sammelan program on August 8, 2021.

Last week, Indian Americans living in Long Island part of New York organised India Day parade as well.

The City of Cupertino and Cupertino-Bhubaneswar Sister City Initiative have announced plans to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India Independence Day on August 17.