Why Indian airlines may stop flying: Air India, IndiGo send SOS to government

The airlines said the situation has practically made international operations, along with domestic operations, completely unviable and resulted in significant losses for the aviation sector in April. (File Photo)

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have told the government that the country’s airline industry is under extreme stress and on the verge of “stopping operations”, as they sought revision in ATF pricing and financial support.

The West Asia turmoil has pushed up oil prices, and airspace restrictions have increased airlines’ operating costs, especially on long-haul routes. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for around 40 per cent of a carrier’s operational expenses.

Against this backdrop, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has written to the civil aviation ministry, seeking steps to extend the same fuel pricing mechanism uniformly across both domestic and international operations as was done in the past with the establishment of the crack band.