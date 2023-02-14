High time Indian aircraft fly with indigenous aero-engines: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said it is high time India should manufacture aero engines to boost the aerospace sector and achieve complete self-reliance.

“Often I have been asked when India would come up with indigenous aero-engines and I always say that we are working on it. But someday we need to give answers. How long can we say that we will make our engines some day? It is not a battle of Panipat. Our target should be to make our aero-engines and write a new history,” he said during his inaugural address at a seminar titled ‘Indigenous Development of Futuristic Aerospace Technologies including Way Forward for Development of Indigenous Aero Engines’, organised by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) as a part of 14th Aero India in Bengaluru.

Addressed the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. Exhorted the participants for greater cooperation to deal with fast-paced changes in an increasingly-complex global security scenario. https://t.co/7UmuJHd1YT pic.twitter.com/wuFRBnJb20 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Singh said that after 75 years of independence, it is time to ensure that Indian aircraft fly with indigenously-made engines. He stressed on the need to focus on indigenous design and development of essential weapon systems using niche technologies like Artificial Intelligence, drones, stealth, hypersonic and quantum computing.

The minister also exhorted the DRDO to encourage start-ups and new R&D establishments to develop incremental innovations, minor sub-systems and their technologies through schemes like Technology Development Fund (TDF) and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX). “DRDO is no longer just a service provider for defence R&D. It is now also a facilitator for in-house industrial R&D, start-ups and private sector labs. There is a need to take advantage of this synergy,” he said.

Singh asked the officials to set short-term, mid-term and long-term goals and work to build disruptive, cutting-edge or frontier technologies.

“In the earlier days, a warrior had to take care of his food, clothing and weapons. Later, with the development of technology, the work was distributed and the weapons were developed by experts while a warrior would only concentrate on his job of fighting a war. Today, DRDO is a hero working for the betterment of our armed forces,” Singh said.

Also Read | Militarily rich or advanced nations do not have right to dictate solutions to those in need of support: Rajnath Singh

He enumerated some of the notable, including helicopters, weapon systems like TAPAS, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Medium Range Artillery Gun and radars developed by DRDO and commended the efforts of scientists working at the organisation. He stated the world is recognising these achievements, with many countries importing defence equipment from India and many more in the process of acquiring the weapon systems.

Advertisement

Singh termed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as a game changer for the aerospace industry. “A highly-capable aerial platform, LCA Tejas has a commendable record in flight safety which speaks volumes about its quality. Based on its success, the government has now approved LCA-Mk II for the Indian Air Force, while the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter is under consideration for the Indian Navy. We have also started moving forward in the path of design and manufacturing of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft in the form of 5th generation stealth aircraft. Whether it is water, land or sky, DRDO has always been at the forefront in strengthening the security infrastructure,” he said.

During the seminar, DRDO handed over 18 Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements to 18 private industries for the development of UAVs, weapons etc.