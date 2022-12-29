IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air launched missile

The Indian Air Force Thursday successfully test-fired the extended range version of BrahMos air launched missile from a Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives by carrying out a precision strike against a ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, IAF said in a statement.

“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BAPL and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat, the statement added.

BrahMos is a supersonic missile, having two-stage system with a solid propellant booster engine. Its first stage brings the missile to supersonic speed and then gets separated. The liquid ramjet or the second stage then takes the missile closer to three times the speed of sound in cruise phase. The missile has a very low radar signature, making it stealthy, and can achieve a variety of trajectories.

Cruise missiles such as BrahMos, called “standoff range weapons”, are fired from a range far enough to allow the attacker to evade defensive counter-fire. These are in the arsenal of most major militaries in the world. The BrahMos has three times the speed, 2.5 times flight range and higher range compared to subsonic cruise missiles.