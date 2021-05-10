Indian Air Force steps up efforts to airlift oxygen containers

Amid the prevailing coronavirus crisis in the country, the India Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted four containers of cryogenic oxygen from Pune to be refilled at Jamnagar. It also airlifted seven containers from Gwalior and Bhopal to Ranchi, and two from Hindan to Ranchi.

The IAF has stepped up its efforts to assist the civil administration by transporting oxygen containers and medical supplies required in the fight against the pandemic.

An IAF C-17 airlifted Zeolite, a raw material required for the production of respiratory oxygen raw material, from Frankfurt to Mumbai. Two other C-17s were in the process of bringing two Oxygen Generators from Bordeaux in France to Hindan Airbase and Oxygen Concentrators and Respirators from Israel to Hindan Airbase. Two Indian Air Force IL-76s airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia, and landed at Vizag, officials said.

Other C-17s were in the process of bringing four cryogenic oxygen containers from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar, six from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Agra to Jamnagar, two from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, six from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar and two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar.

As per the data shared by the IAF on Sunday afternoon, its transport assets have conducted a total of 54 and 435 international and domestic sorties for transport of close to a total of 400 cryogenic oxygen tankers. Further, 16 international and 116 domestic more sorties have been conducted for flying medical equipment personnel.