Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  Himachal Pradesh: IAF rescues 110 from Chamba and Killar

Himachal Pradesh: IAF rescues 110 from Chamba and Killar

On Thursday afternoon, Air Force Station, Udhampur, was tasked with humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) mission near the Chamba and Killar valley in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: September 28, 2018 8:20:10 pm
(File)feat

As many as 110 people, including 58 children, have been rescued from high altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh by the Indian Air Force (IAF) after recent flash floods made the region inaccessible, a defence spokesman said Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Air Force Station, Udhampur, was tasked with humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) mission near the Chamba and Killar valley in Himachal Pradesh, he said. Two aircraft were sent immediately, which had to make a careful landing on a small helipad in Chamba.

After landing, the air crew learnt 52 school children of 9 to 10 years and 45 medical personnel were stranded at Killar at an elevation of more than 9,500 feet, he said.

Both the aircrafts established an air bridge between Killar and Chamba to cross a pass more than 15,000 feet above sea level, the spokesman said. On Friday, 26 medical personnel were rescued from Killar and 24 children from Chamba, he said.

Both the aircrafts and crew have come back safely to Air Force Station, Udhampur, he said, adding that the government of Himachal Pradesh has applauded the efforts of Air Force Station, Udhampur.

