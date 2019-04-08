IAF reiterates it has ‘irrefutable’ evidence that Abhinandan’s MiG-21 Bison shot down Pak’s F-16

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday reiterated that India has “irrefutable” evidence to prove that Pakistan had used an F-16 fighter jet during the air action on February 27 in the Nowshera sector near the Line of Control (LoC) and that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down the Pakistani aircraft.

While addressing the media, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said, “The IAF has irrefutable evidence of not only the fact that the F-16 was used by Pakistan Air Force on February 27 but also that IAF MIG 21 Bison shot down the F-16.”

“There is no doubt that the two aircraft went down in the aerial engagement on 27 February, one of which was the bison of IAF while the other was F-16 of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conclusively identified by its electronic signature and radio transcripts.”

Citing security concerns, the official refused to provide further information on the downing of the F-16. “We have more credible evidence that is clearly indicative of the fact that Pakistan has lost one F-16. However, due to security and confidentiality concerns, we are restricting the information being shared in the public domain,” Kapoor said.