IAF officer shared war plans, deployment details with Pak operative: Police to court

A Wing Commander of the IAF, arrested five months ago and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, allegedly shared classified operational information including war-plan documents, drone capabilities, military deployment locations, movements of frontline combat aircraft and coordinates of sensitive installations with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

Detailing this in a chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, police said the disclosure of such information potentially compromised critical military assets, exposed operational vulnerabilities and put national security at risk.

According to the chargesheet, information about the strength and structure of a secret drone unit, its operational capabilities, locations earmarked for deployment during hostilities and the movement of combat aircraft were also passed on to the suspected Pakistani operative.