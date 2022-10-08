Indian Air Force gets new combat uniform, here’s what it looks like

A new pattern of combat uniform of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was unveiled at the Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh Saturday in the presence of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The digital pattern combat uniform, which has been designed keeping in mind the operational tasks of the IAF, includes new pattern of boots, a combat T-shirt, new web belt and new pattern of caps and turbans.

Seven IAF personnel dressed in the new combat uniform of the IAF appeared in the parade. Combat T-shirt has been introduced for the first time in the IAF.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari announced that the government has approved a new weapon systems branch for the IAF. He said this was the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created in the IAF.

“This will essentially be for manning of four specialised streams of Surface to Surface missiles, Surface to Air Missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin and multi crew aircraft. Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3400 crores due to reduced expenditure on flying training,” he added in his address at the Air Force Day parade.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge, but more importantly it is an opportunity to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelise it towards the service of the nation.

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force. In December this year, we would be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for their initial training. This number will only go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing,” he said.

The Chief of Air Staff also revealed the IAF is planning on induction of Women Agniveers starting next year.