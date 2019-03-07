In ‘high-state of preparedness’ to deal with any threat from Pakistan: IAF

In a clear indication that tension between India and Pakistan still prevails, the Indian Air Force Thursday said it was in a high state of preparedness to pro-actively engage with any perceived threat from Islamabad.

Citing a document of Pakistan’s civil aviation authority, the IAF said the neighbouring country has opened its airspace with Oman, Iran, Afghanistan and China only and the 11 entry and exit points located along Indo-Pak airspace were still closed.

“The Indian Air Force is in a high state of preparedness, to proactively engage any perceived threat in the present security scenario. A strict vigil in the skies to detect and thwart any act of aggression from Pakistan Air Force is being maintained. As per NOTAM No. A0234/19 issued by CAA Pakistan, it has opened their airspace with Oman, Iran, Afghanistan and China only. The eleven Entry/Exit points located along Indo-Pak airspace boundary are still closed,” the IAF said in a statement.

Officials said all the frontline IAF bases along India’s western border have been kept on maximum alert.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on February 27. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

