Indian Air Force group captain dies in MiG-21 accident

An Indian Air Force (IAF) group captain lost his life on Wednesday, after the MiG-21 Bison aircraft he was flying was involved in an accident in central India. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

The pilot, identified as Group Captain A Gupta, was taking off from an airbase for a combat training mission when the accident occurred.

In a statement, the IAF said: “A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.”