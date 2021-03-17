scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Indian Air Force group captain dies in MiG-21 accident

The pilot, identified as Group Captain A Gupta, was taking off from an airbase in central India for a combat training mission when the accident occurred. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2021 2:15:46 pm
File photo of Mig-21 Bison aircraft (Source: indianairforce.nic.in)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) group captain lost his life on Wednesday, after the MiG-21 Bison aircraft he was flying was involved in an accident in central India. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

The pilot, identified as Group Captain A Gupta, was taking off from an airbase for a combat training mission when the accident occurred.

In a statement, the IAF said: “A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.”

