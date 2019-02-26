Pakistan claims Indian aircraft crossed over into PoK, dropped payload

Toggle Menu
"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage,” Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has claimed that Indian aircraft “intruded from Muzzafarabad sector” and dropped a payload near Balakot “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”.

“Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow,” Major Ghafoor initially tweeted. “ Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage,” he followed up.

The Indian Air Force has not yet responded to the claims.

This is a developing story

Welcome to our LIVE blog.  Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has claimed that Indian aircraft “intruded from Muzzafarabad sector” and dropped a payload near Balakot “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”. Follow to get latest updates.

Balakote is located 28km south of Poonch and 93 km from Srinagar.

