No two-finger test done: IAF chief on Coimbatore rape case

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Wednesday stated that no two-finger test was conducted on the 28-year-old woman who had accused a fellow IAF officer of rape at the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The newly-appointed IAF chief spoke to the media Wednesday on a range of issues from the IAF’s preparedness at the Line of Actual Control to enhancing India’s drone capability.

When asked about the allegations by the female officer in her FIR on being subjected to the outlawed practice at the Air Force Hospital, the Air Chief Marshal stated, “IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was not done.”

“We’re well aware of the rules and all due action would be taken,” Chaudhari was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, the IAF took the custody of the Flight Lieutenant accused of rape. The victim in her complaint to the Tamil Nadu Police had said that her seniors at the IAF had forced her to withdraw her complaint against the accused officer.

“The Air Force sought the custody of the accused and the court seems to have agreed to their demand. I can comment on this only when I get the court order copy,” Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak D Damor told The Indian Express, adding that the woman had approached them as she was “not satisfied” with the action taken internally.

She had filed the complaint on September 20, and the accused was arrested by police on September 25. The court order transferring him to the IAF custody came on September 30.