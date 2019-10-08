IAF Day 2019: Air force celebrates 87th founding day

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Tuesday celebrated its 87th founding day at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. The ceremony included performances by sky divers and air drills. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and other senior officials from the three armed forces attended the event.

Advertising

IAF Day is celebrated annually at the Hindon base. The IAF was founded on this day in 1932.

INDIAN AIR FORCE CELEBRATES 87th ANNIVERSARY https://t.co/3fdlRgxUIQ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2019

The event included flag-bearing sky divers from Akash Ganga dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft. During the flypast, the IAF displayed its vintage and modern fleet. The ceremony also had an aerobatic display.

The IAF released a promotional video on its foundation day, which included a narration on the recent Balakot airstrike. In the video, the Air Chief conveyed his wishes to air warriors and their families and assured the country of IAF’s unstinting contribution towards the nation’s progress.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to personnel and their families. He tweeted, “Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence.”

Advertising

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the IAF is a “shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation”. He added, “These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory.”

Incidentally, Singh will receive the first of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France today. He arrived in Paris this morning on a three-day visit to the country. Singh will take a sortie in the jet to gain first-hand experience of it.

(With inputs from PTI)