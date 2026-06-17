Indian ‘abducted by locals’ at Bangladesh border brought back to Assam

Cachar SSP Sanjib Kumar Saikia told The Indian Express that Das was handed over to Indian authorities by the Bangladesh Border Guard at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

A resident of a border village in Assam’s Cachar district was handed over by Bangladesh authorities on Tuesday night after he had allegedly been abducted along the international border by a group of Bangladeshi nationals earlier in the day.

The man, who has been identified as Ranjit Das, a resident of a village in Cachar’s Katigorah had been missing after he had gone to collect grass from land along the border area on Tuesday morning and locals alleged that he had been abducted by a group from across the border, leading to tensions in the area.

Confirming this on Tuesday night, Cachar SSP Sanjib Kumar Saikia told The Indian Express that Das was handed over to Indian authorities by the Bangladesh Border Guard at around 10 pm on Tuesday.