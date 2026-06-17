Indian ‘abducted by locals’ at Bangladesh border brought back to Assam

Ranjit Das had gone missing after he went to collect grass from land along the border area.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJun 17, 2026 12:04 AM IST
Indian ‘abducted by locals’ at Bangladesh border brought back to AssamCachar SSP Sanjib Kumar Saikia told The Indian Express that Das was handed over to Indian authorities by the Bangladesh Border Guard at around 10 pm on Tuesday.
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A resident of a border village in Assam’s Cachar district was handed over by Bangladesh authorities on Tuesday night after he had allegedly been abducted along the international border by a group of Bangladeshi nationals earlier in the day.

The man, who has been identified as Ranjit Das, a resident of a village in Cachar’s Katigorah had been missing after he had gone to collect grass from land along the border area on Tuesday morning and locals alleged that he had been abducted by a group from across the border, leading to tensions in the area.

Confirming this on Tuesday night, Cachar SSP Sanjib Kumar Saikia told The Indian Express that Das was handed over to Indian authorities by the Bangladesh Border Guard at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

“The area he had gone to was Indian territory beyond the border fence, in the area that is known as Zero Point. That is an area that is accessed by locals. Since the people who had abducted him are Bangladesh nationals, the necessary action will have to be taken by their authorities,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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