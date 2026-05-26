Just weeks after the extradition of Salim Dola, an alleged drug trafficker and close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, from Turkey, New Delhi and Ankara are learnt to be working on the extradition of two more criminals wanted by India — Navpreet Singh from Punjab, who is wanted in several narcotics-related cases, and Mohammad Sartaj from Madhya Pradesh, linked to cases involving threats and violence.

Dola, who is allegedly linked to international drug syndicates, was extradited to India on April 28. His return reinforced the security partnership between India and Turkey, which faced strain in their ties for the past year or so.

Earlier this month, another India working on extradition of another drug kingpin, criminal from Turkey wanted fugitive, Prabhdeep Singh, was extradited from Azerbaijan on May 13 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. Prabhdeep was wanted in connection with the recovery of 358 kg of heroin in 2021.

Absconding since 2023, Prabhdeep is alleged to have handled the India-based operations of an international drug syndicate allegedly run by Navpreet Singh alias ‘Nav’, 34, whose last known location was Turkey, according to sources. The request for Navpreet’s extradition was submitted to Turkey in 2023-24, said sources.

Mohammad Sartaj, 42, is wanted in a bunch of cases related to threats and violence. The request for his extradition was submitted last year.

Despite shifting geopolitical alignments in West Asia, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor and Iran-Israel and Israel-Gaza conflicts, Turkey has shown willingness to cooperate on matters related to law enforcement, said a senior official who didn’t want to be named.

India and Turkey share a formal extradition treaty, which was signed in 2001 and came into force in June 2002. The framework allows both countries to formally request the transfer of fugitive criminals and individuals wanted for terrorism and other severe crimes.

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While the extradition process can be lengthy, the two countries have had functional security cooperation, resulting in the detention, deportation and extradition of wanted individuals, including extremists and trans-national narcotics traffickers, said officials.

In the past, Turkey has assisted India in deporting individuals linked to extremist networks, including suspected operatives associated with the Islamic State. Often, these cases are coordinated through Interpol, using red notices and other relevant processes.

Meanwhile, sources said Dola, 59, moved to Turkey in 2024, aiming to secure citizenship there through the country’s investment-linked programme. However, his plans were thwarted after Interpol issued a notice on India’s request, and subsequent intelligence sharing between the two governments through their security agencies in coordination with Interpol.

Days before he was detained, authorities suspected Dola was set to flee Turkey for another country using a fake passport, sources said.