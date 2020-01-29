India won’t take more than 10 days to make Pakistan bite dust: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM’s NCC rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM’s NCC rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Maintaining that Pakistan has lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country’s armed forces will “not take more than a week to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust”.

Targeting “inaction” of previous governments, Modi said they treated the proxy war by Pakistan as a law and order problem, but “even when our forces asked for action they would not go ahead”.

Addressing the annual PM’s National Cadet Corps rally, Modi said some parties are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] for vote-bank politics, and indicated that by opposing the new law, these parties are opposing Dalits and other marginalised sections, who are persecuted in Pakistan. “Some of these people (political leaders opposing CAA) are pretending to be the voice of the downtrodden. But they can’t see the downtrodden in Pakistan — most of those who have come from Pakistan are from such communities.”

He said the Pakistan army had published an advertisement in that country’s newspapers to announce vacancies for safai karmacharis. “You know what the advertisement said? It said only non-Muslims could apply for the job. Who are these people? They are these exploited people. That’s how they are treated in Pakistan,” he said.

“We brought CAA to correct this historical wrong but some political parties are competing for their vote-bank in this. Whose benefit are they working for? Can’t they see the atrocities being heaped on minorities in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister asked.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said if that opposition party’s leaders read the “right kind of books” written by “unbiased historians”, they would know the truth about Partition. “When the country attained Independence, whose advice led to its Partition? Whose self-interest was behind it? How did those who took the reins of the country agree to Partition? If you read the right books — books written by historians without prejudice — you will come to know the truth,” he said.

Modi said a lot of misinformation is being spread about CAA but the truth is that Mahatma Gandhi wanted this. “After Independence, India had promised Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities that if they came to India it would shelter them and stand by them. This is what Mahatma Gandhi wanted, and that was the spirit of the 1950 Nehru-Liyaqat agreement. It was India’s duty to shelter people in these countries who faced religious persecution. But people (an ostensible reference to previous Congress governments) turned their head away from these thousands of (persecuted) people.”

He maintained that India could have taken over Kartarpur — in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life — but did not. “…Pakistan’s 90,000 soldiers were in our custody. Why were they not exchanged for Kartarpur,” Modi asked.

On some of the critical media coverage the government is getting in foreign media, Modi said, “These people (opposition leaders) are spreading all kinds of propaganda. Through like-minded people in foreign media these people are spreading that decisions of our government have tarnished Modi’s image. Modi was born for all this. These people are unable to understand a changing India…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App