India won’t be first to fire at a neighbour: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India would not be the first to open fire at a neighbouring country, but if the opponent opens fire, it won’t be able to count bullets fired back by India. Singh was speaking here at the 160th anniversary of the struggle led by Babu Bir Kuwar Singh during the 1857 rebellion against the British.

Singh said the country had been facing challenges at several fronts, but praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading from the front. “We had not seen a PM who could pick up a broom himself or ask his colleagues to do so to inspire cleanliness. What more can one expect from the PM?” said Singh, who was invited as chief guest for BJP’s function titled Vijyotasava in to pay tribute to the freedom fighter. The Bihar government will also hold a three-day function from Monday to mark the occasion.

Singh said the likes of Kuwar Singh were the firsts among freedom fighters and said he stood for “prakhar rashtriya swabhiman” (Intense national pride)”. “Some forces are still trying to disturb us. But let me warn our neighbouring country that we would not open fire at them first, but if they open it, they may not be able to count bullets fired back by us,” he said.

