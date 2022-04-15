India will talk non-violence but also carry a stick: Mohan Bhagwat

India will talk about non-violence but will also carry the stick, as the world only understands power, according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing a gathering of saints in Haridwar, Bhagwat said Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Aurobindo’s dream India will be realised in only 10 or 15 years.

“You spoke about 20-25 years, but if we increase our speed, I say 10-15 years. In that period, we will see…the India that Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Aurobindo had imagined,” Bhagwat said at the event on Wednesday.

Arguing that the society can achieve its goals if it walks together with determination, Bhagwat said, “Everything will not be achieved at once. I do not have the power at all…it is with people. They have the control. When they are ready, everyone’s behaviour changes. We are preparing them; you also do it. We will walk together as an example, without fear. We will talk about non-violence, but we will walk with a stick. And that stick will be a heavy one.

“We have no ill-will, no enmity with anyone. The world only understands power. We should have strength, and it should be visible.”

Bhagwat said Hindu Rashtra is nothing but Sanatan Dharma. “The objectives of religion are the objectives of India. Swami Vivekananda had said religion is India’s life…. India’s progress is not possible without the progress of religion. Sanatan Dharma is only Hindu Rashtra. The progress of India is assured,” he said.

The RSS chief said that India has begun its journey of progress and it cannot stop now.

“Those who want to stop it will be either removed or finished, but India will not stop,” Bhagwat said. “Now a vehicle is on the move which has an accelerator but no brakes. No one should come in between. If you want to, come and sit with us or stay at the station.… Our goal is set. It is because we have assimilated our diversity. We have kept our diversity and traditions safe. But we must understand that we are not different (from each other) because of diversity. If we march together, forgetting our differences, we will reach our goal (in 20-25 years).”