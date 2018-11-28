India will never forget 26/11… we are looking for an opportunity: PM Modi Underlining that there were Congress governments in Maharashtra and Delhi during the 26/11 attack, Modi slammed the Congress for questioning the surgical strikes on terror launch pads.

Days after invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall to underline the potential transformative nature of the move to open a pilgrim corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur across the border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a tough message Monday to Pakistan, saying “India will never forget 26/11” and “we are looking for an opportunity” to bring its perpetrators to justice.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Prime Minister, speaking in Bhilwara, said: “Remember the day when every other day, in different corners of India — sometimes in Bengaluru, sometimes in Hyderabad, sometimes in Ajmer, sometimes in Delhi, sometimes in Ayodhya, sometimes in Jammu — aaye din bam dhamake hote thhey ke nahi hotey thhey? (Didn’t bomb blasts take place every other day?).”

“Bhaiyo beheno, hum ne aatankwad ke khilaf aisi ladaai ladi hai, ki aaj unko Kashmir ki dharti ke bahar nikalna mehenga pad raha hai, maut saamne dikh rahi hai. Bhaiyo beheno, Hindustan kabhi bhi 26/11 ko bhulega nahin, aur 26/11 ke gunehgaaro ko; hum mauke ki talaash mein hain. Kanoon kanoon ka kaam karke rahega, main deshwasiyon ko phir se ek baar vishwaas dilata hun (Brothers and sisters, we have fought terrorism in such a manner that they are paying a price to step out of Kashmir and are staring at death. Brothers and sisters, India will never forget 26/11, nor the perpetrators of 26/11. We are looking for an opportunity. I want to assure the nation once again that the law will take its own course),” he said.

Underlining that there were Congress governments in Maharashtra and Delhi during the 26/11 attack, Modi slammed the Congress for questioning the surgical strikes on terror launch pads: “I want to ask the Congress party, ten years ago, on November 26, there was a terrorist attack and the entire world was shaken. And Congress was playing games of winning elections with it.”

“The Congress used to give lessons on patriotism then, but when the Army of my country carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan, in its home and settled the hisaab (account)… a newspaper wrote, after asking the citizens, that truck-loads of bodies are being taken. When the country’s Army acted with such heroism, and beat the enemy in its home, didn’t every Hindustani feel proud? Wasn’t this a sign of patriotism?… But at such a time, Congress raised questions, asked for videos on whether it was carried out or not. The country’s jawan leaves with his life in his hands, unmindful of death. Will he go with a camera in his hands?” he said.