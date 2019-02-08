India will have better industry policy after govt changes: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said India will have a “better policy” after the “government changes at the Centre” and asked industrialists who have left the country to come back and invest.

“The general elections are due shortly. My industry friends, who have left India, I request you to come back and invest here. I know you are facing some problems and difficulties. I can assure you that after the government changes at Centre, we will have a better policy,” Banerjee told industrialists at the 5th Bengal Global Business Summit, which started on Thursday.

“I believe that Bengal is for all. We want to see our country gain and grow. We want Bengal to prosper. We want India to grow. We also want every state to grow,” she added.

More than 35 counties and industry captains are participating in the summit, which is the Banerjee-led government’s flagship event to showcase West Bengal as an industry-friendly state.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the summit, the Chief Minister said the perception about the state has changed since her government came to power.

“Bengal means business. Perception of Bengal has now changed. We faced misrule for 34 years when the previous Left Front government was in power. Now no man-days are lost. Our performance speaks for itself. We have achieved a surplus revenue of 3 per cent in March 2018, whereas India faced a deficit of 17.9 per cent. Industrial growth of Bengal is 194 per cent higher than the national average. Growth in the service sector in Bengal is 26 per cent higher than the national average. Growth in the agricultural sector in Bengal is 247 times more than national growth,” she said.

She also asked the German delegation to restore a direct flight between Kolkata and Frankfurt and invest in the automobile industry in Bengal.