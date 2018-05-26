India will choose Modi over ‘anarchist combination’ of ‘disparate political parties’: Jaitley

Aspirational India will reject the “anarchist” formation of “disparate political parties”, he said. (Express/Renuka Puri) Aspirational India will reject the “anarchist” formation of “disparate political parties”, he said. (Express/Renuka Puri)

As the NDA government completes four years in power, Union Minister Arun Jaitley gave a preview of the road ahead. With the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections due next year, the finance minister contended that aspirational India will reject the “anarchist” formation of “disparate political parties”.

While referring to opposition parties and the recent coalitions formulated to fight BJP, he said such forces – even if they come together – can’t defeat the present government, as their ideologies keep on changing and they don’t stand on a firm ground.

“A group of disparate political parties are promising to come together. Some of their leaders are temperamental, the others occasionally change ideological positions. With many of them, such as TMC, DMK, TDP, BSP and the JD(S), the BJP has had an opportunity to share power. They frequently change political positions,” Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

Pointing towards the political agenda for debate this year, he said, it will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus an “anarchist combination” of such parties. He said that aspirational societies with vibrant democracies do not invite anarchy. A strong nation and the requirements of good governance abhor anarchy, he added.

The minister, who had a renal transplant earlier this month and has yesterday been shifted out of ICU, said the country’s mood has transformed from despair to hope and aspirations in last four years.

He said several opposition parties are trying to forge an alliance to take on BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Modi has given ‘scam-free’ government and his fifth year will focus on consolidation of policies and programmes, he wrote.

Jaitley said that BJP is more confident of winning the next year’s general elections as the party has been able to blend good governance and good economics with good politics. He said the party’s geographical and social base has increased in the four years as BJP has been able to hoist the victory flag in several states.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Jaitley said the party “is in desperation without the perks of office”.

“From the dominant party of Indian politics, it is moving towards the ‘fringe’, its political positions are not of a mainstream party but one usually adopted by ‘fringe’ organisations. Fringe organisations can never hope to come in power,” said Jaitley.

He said the Congress has been relegated to either a junior partner or a marginal supporter in many states. He said the party has been marginalised and its best hope lies in becoming a supporter of regional political parties.

“State level regional political parties have realised that the marginalised Congress can at best be either a junior partner or a marginal supporter,” he said.

Jaitley also termed the preceding ten years of UPA rule as the most corrupt government since Independence. He gave a detailed summary of the policies and development works under the Modi regime, and compared it to Congress’ rule.

