India welcomes full normalisation of ties between UAE, Israel

Hours after the UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and briefed him about the deal between his nation and Israel, India on Friday welcomed the full normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Underlining that both are “key strategic partners” of India, New Delhi said that India has “consistently supported” peace, stability and development in West Asia. However, it also reaffirmed its traditional support for the Palestinian cause and hoped to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an “acceptable, two-state solution”.

Jaishankar on Friday tweeted, “Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday.”

Later elaborating on the call, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that Jaishankar had received a call on Friday afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister about his nation’s full normalization of relations with Israel.

“India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalization of ties between UAE and Israel,” the spokesperson said.

“Both nations are key strategic partners of India. India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable, two-state solution,” he said.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump had announced a “historic” deal which will see Israel and the UAE open full diplomatic relations and Israel suspend its annexation plans in the West Bank.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries that have active diplomatic ties with Israel, and the UAE would be the first of the Gulf Arab states to agree to normalize relations.

