Friday, May 13, 2022
Weather News Live: Heatwave conditions return to Delhi; southwest monsoon may arrive a week early

Weather news live: Most parts in the north continue to experience high temperatures with maximum temperatures touching 48 degrees in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday.

May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022 9:24:03 am
delhi weather news, delhi heatwave newsWhile advising people to remain indoors during the hot parts of the day, the IMD guidelines suggest people cover their head with umbrellas or caps while stepping out in the heat. (Express File/Vishal Srivastava)

Weather Live: Heatwave and sultry conditions have returned to New Delhi, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees on Thursday. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, warning of a heatwave, in most parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday. The mercury is predicted to touch the 45-degree Celsius mark again on Sunday. Temperatures may leap to 46-47 degrees Celsius at isolated places, weather experts have said. 

Most parts in the north continue to experience high temperatures. The maximum temperature touched 48 degrees in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday. At least 29 cities across the state, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported temperatures in excess of 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is set to arrive early with Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected to receive the first showers on May 15, the India Meteorological Department has said. The weather office has also predicted an early monsoon onset in Kerala and its subsequent northward movement. Due to the ongoing conditions, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala will witness heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rainfall is also predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next 48 hours. In the northeast, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya will see extremely heavy showers till May 17.

Heatwave conditions in New Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, other parts of north India; southwest monsoon to arrive on May 15; heavy rainfall in most southern, northeastern states. Follow this space for more updates.

High waves crash on Vizhinjam fishing harbour owing to Cyclone Asani, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)

Andhra, Odisha receive rains as cyclone Asani weakens

Three days after Cyclone Asani formed in the Bay of Bengal, the weather system Thursday weakened into a well-marked low pressure area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it would further weaken into a low pressure area by the end of the day.

The weather department said parts of Andhra Pradesh would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places, and heavy rain at isolated places. Parts of Rayalaseema are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall. Squally winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, are likely to prevail over coastal Andhra and westcentral Bay of Bengal. The IMD said sea conditions would remain rough on Thursday, but would improve thereafter. Fisherfolk have been advised against venturing into sea today.

