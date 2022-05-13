Weather News Live: Heatwave conditions return to Delhi; southwest monsoon may arrive a week early

While advising people to remain indoors during the hot parts of the day, the IMD guidelines suggest people cover their head with umbrellas or caps while stepping out in the heat. (Express File/Vishal Srivastava)

Weather Live: Heatwave and sultry conditions have returned to New Delhi, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees on Thursday. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, warning of a heatwave, in most parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday. The mercury is predicted to touch the 45-degree Celsius mark again on Sunday. Temperatures may leap to 46-47 degrees Celsius at isolated places, weather experts have said.

Most parts in the north continue to experience high temperatures. The maximum temperature touched 48 degrees in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday. At least 29 cities across the state, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported temperatures in excess of 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is set to arrive early with Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected to receive the first showers on May 15, the India Meteorological Department has said. The weather office has also predicted an early monsoon onset in Kerala and its subsequent northward movement. Due to the ongoing conditions, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala will witness heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rainfall is also predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next 48 hours. In the northeast, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya will see extremely heavy showers till May 17.