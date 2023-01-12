scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

India Weather Update: Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi shiver; northeast monsoon likely to withdraw today

In Delhi, the weather body has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degrees Celsius.

Tiny-tots packed in woolies during the Lohri Mela celebrated by Malwa Sabhiacharak Manch at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog and cold day conditions over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on Thursday. Over the Western Himalayan region and its adjoining plains, widespread rainfall or snowfall may occur until today and tomorrow.

The minimum temperatures in most northern plains and north Madhya Pradesh will hover around 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Alwar, Rajasthan was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

A heater is placed inside an animal enclosure by Zoo authority, in Lucknow. (PTI)

In the national capital, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, up north, a western disturbance is likely to trigger light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh until January 13.

On Thursday, Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttrakhand received heavy snowfall. Crisis-hit Joshimath’s Sunil ward and Gangotri in Uttarkashi also received a fresh spell of snowfall. The residents of Ambala in Haryana woke up to dense fog and cold wave conditions on Thursday morning.

The IMD has said the continuing cold spell in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, will abate from Thursday. Shivajinagar and Pashan Wednesday recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Whereas, the minimum temperatures over Chinchwad and Magarpatta at 14.8 degrees Celsius each, and Lavale at 17.1 degrees Celsius, were within the normal temperature range.

“A western disturbance, as a trough, persists. Another fresh western disturbance will affect north India from Wednesday onwards. Under the influence of these systems, the night temperatures will increase and the cold wave conditions will abate from Maharashtra from Wednesday. The minimum temperatures will begin to rise over Pune and parts of Madhya Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune.

For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh coast, and north interior Karnataka, the IMD predicted that the Northeast monsoon that brings rain to the southern states is likely to withdraw today before the Pongal festival. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted no rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region for the next week and stated that the temperatures are expected to decrease to 17 to 19 degrees Celsius in interior Tamil Nadu.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:32 IST
