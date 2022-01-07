IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Northwest, Central India till Jan 9

With the presence of a Western Disturbance and an induced Cyclonic Circulation over the plains of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over the northwest and Central parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till January 9.

“Fairly widespread to moderate rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during January 7-January 9 and decrease significantly thereafter. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh during January 7-January 11 and Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during January 9 to January 11,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The IMD said that the “cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining south Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels and the high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest and adjoining central India in lower and middle tropospheric levels will be the reason behind the rainfall. Due to this, the rains in these regions would continue for the next 2-3 days.

“There is high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest & adjoining central India in lower & middle tropospheric levels and is very likely to continue during next 2-3 days. The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over central India during next 4-5 days,” the weather body said.

Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall in New Delhi on Friday. The IMD has also forecasted a rainy weekend for Delhi, with a western disturbance likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over the national capital on Saturday. The possibility of light rainfall remains on the forecast for Sunday as well.

On Friday, the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius, and the maximum could be 19 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 13.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 21.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

Madhya Pradesh

Parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced unseasonal rains with thunderstorms along with lightning and hail forecast in the western region of the state on Friday. The Nagpur-based Regional Meteorological Centre issued an ‘orange alert’ warning thunderstorms with lightnings in parts of western Madhya Pradesh.

“Such weather is likely to prevail over large parts of the state for the next two days as an induced cyclonic circulation was lying over southeast Rajasthan on the MP border,” GK Mishra, a senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal office, told PTI.

Khajuraho, a tourist town in Chhatarpur district, received 40 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Friday, the weather office said.

Pune

Overcast conditions are likely to prevail over Pune city on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius. The minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were 14.6 degree Celsius at Shivajinagar, 15.2 degree Celsius at Pashan, and 15.4 degree Celsius at Lohegaon. The air quality index would be around 149, which is in the ‘moderate’ zone.

Maharashtra and Gujarat

On Friday, the the weather department said that rainfall occurred at isolated places over north Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat. In the rest of the region, the weather remained dry. 12.5 degree celsius was recorded at Ahmednagar and was the lowest minimum temperature over the region.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the districts of north Madhya Maharashtra. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of north Konkan. South Konkan-Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience cloudy weather conditions, it said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Weather conditions in Kashmir continued to improve even as minimum temperature in most places of they valley stayed close to the freezing point. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, up from 0.3 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials told PTI.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, slightly up from minus 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.