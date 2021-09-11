India Weather Update: Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala; Delhi experiences unusual monsoon

From the national capital to Tamil Nadu and Telangana — several parts of the country witnessed heavy showers on Saturday. These weather conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest predictions.

Delhi, in particular, is experiencing a highly unusual monsoon season this year, which has yielded a record 1,100 mm of rainfall so far, the highest in 46 years.

Between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 81.3 mm, while the Palam observatory saw 98 mm of rainfall. Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, Safdarjung logged a total of 94.7 mm, while Palam registered the highest amount at 103.3 mm of rainfall. The Ridge recorded 67.6 mm in the same 24-hour period, and Lodi Road saw 64 mm.

Delhi rains: Heavy showers leave several roads waterlogged

With heavy rains lashing the national capital on Saturday morning, roads across Delhi were left waterlogged. The forecourt of the Delhi airport, too, was briefly flooded.

The Delhi airport said on Twitter there was waterlogging at the forecourt for a short period. “Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.”

This is Delhi airport terminal which now has been renamed as ferry terminal pic.twitter.com/8wAvA88Y83 — Dhananjay Singh (@KunwarDJAY) September 11, 2021

Several stretches in Moti Bagh, R K Param, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, and Munirka also witnessed waterlogging.

The IMD has predicted an overcast sky with moderate rain and thunder showers through the day. There is also possibility of heavy rain at isolated places across the city later in the day while the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of northern India, including Uttarakhand and parts of Punjab are likely to receive isolated bouts of heavy showers between today and tomorrow.

Five gates of Bhatsa dam in Maha’s Thane opened after heavy rains

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, five gates of the reservoir in the catchment area of Bhatsa dam in Thane district were opened on Saturday morning to discharge water following persistent heavy showers.

“The water level at the dam reached 141.70 metres around 9 am today. As the catchment area has been receiving heavy rains, five of its gates were opened,” an irrigation department official from Bhatsa Nagar office told news agency PTI.

The rest of the west coast, including coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, is likely to witness heavy showers over the next two days, the IMD said. Isolated extremely heavy showers are predicted over parts of Konkan and Goa during the same period.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat between September 13-14.

Heavy falls likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka this week

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin, fairly widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Peninsular India over the next 5 days. While isolated heavy showers are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka during the next five days, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka are predicted to receive heavy rainfall over the next three days.