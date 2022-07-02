Southwest monsoon to cover the whole of India in next two days, says IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to cover the whole of India in the coming two days, according to the latest India Meteorological Department bulletin on Saturday. This comes as widespread rains continued in several parts of India, causing flooding and loss of lives and property.

While Mumbai saw major waterlogging and related traffic issues, the situation was more severe in Assam where the death toll due to flooding crossed 170. In Manipur, rescuers continued to wade through cakey mud that covered a construction site after incessant rains triggered a mudslide, killing at least 19 people.

The bulletin warned that the western coast is expected to see widespread light to moderate rainfall for the next two days while the rest of the country is likely to get scattered or isolated rainfall. It added that no change in maximum temperatures is expected across the country for the next five days.

Mumbai: The city saw persistent rains for the second consecutive on Friday, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic woes for the dwellers. At 227.8 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba observatory, the representative of South Mumbai areas, recorded the highest one-day rainfall in July since 2015. Before that, rainfall in Colaba over a 24-hour period had touched 228 mm on July 15-16, 2014.

Haji Ali during high tide and incremental weather in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Haji Ali during high tide and incremental weather in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Rajasthan: At least two people died due to thunder lightning after they took shelter at a tea stall to escape from the rain, reported news agency PTI. Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said that in the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Banra, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh and Bikaner districts and isolated places received very heavy rain. Light to moderate rain would continue at some places on July 2. However, from July 3, once again rain activities will decrease in western Rajasthan, Sharma said.

Manipur: Mudslides claimed 19 lives in Noney, a town near the capital city of Imphal. After weeks of rains, a hillock caved in and buried a railroad construction area, killing several workers who were sleeping and injuring 18 others. The army has joined the relief and rescue efforts in the area. Around 50 people are still feared missing

Rescue operations underway for the second consecutive day after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur, July 1, 2022. (PTI Photo) Rescue operations underway for the second consecutive day after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur, July 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bihar: Fairly widespread or widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely to continue over Bihar during next 4 to 5 days, the IMD said in a circular issued early on July 2. It has been slotted into IMD’s ‘watch’ category due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

Flood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Flood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati , in Assam. (AP)

Assam: At least 14 more people died as the flood situation worsened in Assam, taking the total death toll to 173. Officials said that as many as 29.70 lakh in 30 districts were affected by the flooding. Many parts of Cachar district’s severely affected Silchar town are still waterlogged, reported PTI. It added that rivers like Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and the Kushiyara were all flowing above the danger level at several places though most of them are maintaining a receding trend.

A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road, in Kamrup district of Assam (PTI Photo) A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road, in Kamrup district of Assam (PTI Photo)

As per their daily bulletin issued on July 2 at 7.30 am, the IMD has predicted rainfall as follows.