Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
India Weather Live Updates: Heavy showers expected across Odisha; Light rain likely in Delhi today

India Weather Live Updates, Today 20 September: The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain on Tuesday in New Delhi. Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm in Odisha expected till Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 20, 2022 8:14:16 am
Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm in Odisha expected till Wednesday. (File Photo)

India Weather Live Updates:  Widespread downpour and thunderstorm are expected across coastal Odisha till Wednesday, under the influence of a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain in New Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, monsoon is likely to withdraw from Delhi-NCR by the end of the month as against the usual date of September 24-25.

After its four-month-long sojourn, Southwest monsoon will start withdrawing from northwest India and Kutch regions of Gujarat in the coming two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The Met department said that dry weather along with anti-cyclonic wind flow is likely to prevail over northwest India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

Rainfall deficit of 35% in Delhi as monsoon set to withdraw in two days

Monsoon is likely to withdraw from parts of northwest India over the next two days, leaving a rainfall deficit of 35 per cent in Delhi, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures. From June 1 to September 18, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 398.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 615.8 mm.

The southwest monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 this year, close to the ‘normal’ onset date of June 27. This year, Delhi received its monsoonal rainfall in July, August and September. At Safdarjung, the month of June saw a deficit of around 67 per cent in rainfall. July recorded an excess of around 37 per cent, while August left behind a large deficit of around 82 per cent. In September so far, Safdarjung has recorded a rainfall deficit of 53 per cent.

