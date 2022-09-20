India Weather Live Updates: Heavy showers expected across Odisha; Light rain likely in Delhi today

India Weather Live Updates: Widespread downpour and thunderstorm are expected across coastal Odisha till Wednesday, under the influence of a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain in New Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, monsoon is likely to withdraw from Delhi-NCR by the end of the month as against the usual date of September 24-25.

After its four-month-long sojourn, Southwest monsoon will start withdrawing from northwest India and Kutch regions of Gujarat in the coming two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The Met department said that dry weather along with anti-cyclonic wind flow is likely to prevail over northwest India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.