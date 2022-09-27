India Weather News Live Updates: Yamuna flowing above danger mark in Delhi; IMD issues ‘yellow’ warning for several districts of Telangana

It predicted that the water level may increase to 206.5 metres between 3 pm and 5 pm. (File)

India Monsoon News Live updates September 27, 2022: An evacuation alert was issued in on Tuesday morning for people living near the Yamuna banks in Delhi after the river’s water level rose up to 206.11 metres, well above the danger mark. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding. They are home to around 37,000 people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for several districts of Telangana with the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with lightning for the week ahead. IMD officials said monsoon systems will intensify over the next two to three days across Telangana.

After a break of six days, the Southwest Monsoon Monday further withdrew from more parts of Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the withdrawal line now passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Naliya. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Northwest India and central India during the next 2-3 days.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.