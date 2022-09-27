India Weather News Live Updates: Yamuna flowing above danger mark in Delhi; IMD issues ‘yellow’ warning for several districts of Telangana

India Monsoon News Live updates September 27, 2022: An evacuation alert was issued in on Tuesday morning for people living near the Yamuna banks in Delhi after the river’s water level rose up to 206.11 metres, well above the danger mark. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding. They are home to around 37,000 people.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for several districts of Telangana with the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with lightning for the week ahead. IMD officials said monsoon systems will intensify over the next two to three days across Telangana.
After a break of six days, the Southwest Monsoon Monday further withdrew from more parts of Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the withdrawal line now passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Naliya. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Northwest India and central India during the next 2-3 days.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
An evacuation alert has been declared for people living in the low-lying areas near the Yamuna banks in Delhi with the water level in the river rising to 206.11 metres, well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the highest this year so far, following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas, officials said on Tuesday.
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said the evacuation alert was issued Tuesday morning after the water level crosses the 206-metre mark. (Read More)
Heavy winds and a sudden downpour Monday evening led to massive traffic jams and waterlogging of low-lying areas in certain parts of Hyderabad. The showers that lasted a little more than an hour threw daily life out of gear as roads were covered in water.
The evening showers were accompanied by thunder and lightning, which according to weathermen, will be the scenario in the coming days. Met officials have also forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the coming days across Hyderabad and Telangana. (Read More)
It was a sunny Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, officials said. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
The city recorded a relative humidity of 90 per cent at 8.30 am, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 33.4 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" (107) category around 9.15 AM, data from CPCB showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". (PTI)