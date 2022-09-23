India Weather News Live Updates: Schools shut in Noida, Gurgaon advises people to work from home after heavy rains and waterlogging

India Monsoon News Live updates September 23, 2022: Heavy rains on Thursday and forecast of more in the coming two to three days had resulted in schools being shut in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes I to VIII. The District administration of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district declared Thursday that school for classes I to VIII will remain shut on Friday because of the heavy rainfall.

In Gurgaon, meanwhile, all private education institutions have been advised to remain shut. While no advisory was issued, Gurgaon bore the brunt of water logging in the Delhi-NCR region. Several parts of the NH 48, especially the low lying areas were waterlogged. The Gurgaon administration also issued an advisory asking corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on Friday to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure smooth repair work of roads and drains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an Yellow Alert in Delhi. According to IMD, moderate rain is expected on Friday, Saturday as well as Sunday. The rainfall over Delhi-NCR is on account of a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and southwestern Uttar Pradesh. The system is likely to persist over the same area for the next 24 hours, IMD officials said Thursday evening.