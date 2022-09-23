scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
India Weather News Live Updates: Schools shut in Noida, Gurgaon advises people to work from home after heavy rains and waterlogging

India Weather Monsoon News Live Updates: According to IMD, moderate rain is expected on Friday, Saturday as well as Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2022 7:23:29 am
A rainy day near Raj Ghat in New Delhi (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

India Monsoon News Live updates September 23, 2022: Heavy rains on Thursday and forecast of more in the coming two to three days had resulted in schools being shut in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes I to VIII. The District administration of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district declared Thursday that school for classes I to VIII will remain shut on Friday because of the heavy rainfall.

In Gurgaon, meanwhile, all private education institutions have been advised to remain shut. While no advisory was issued, Gurgaon bore the brunt of water logging in the Delhi-NCR region. Several parts of the NH 48, especially the low lying areas were waterlogged. The Gurgaon administration also issued an advisory asking corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on Friday to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure smooth repair work of roads and drains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an Yellow Alert in Delhi. According to IMD, moderate rain is expected on Friday, Saturday as well as Sunday. The rainfall over Delhi-NCR is on account of a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and southwestern Uttar Pradesh. The system is likely to persist over the same area for the next 24 hours, IMD officials said Thursday evening.

 

 

07:17 (IST)23 Sep 2022
Explained | ‘Triple dip’ La Nina and its impact on India’s monsoon

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday (September 13) confirmed the occurrence of La Niña phenomenon for the third consecutive year in the Pacific Ocean. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on August 31 had stated that the oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon would last until at least the end of the year, and for the first time this century, span three consecutive northern hemisphere winters to become a ‘triple dip’ La Nina.

The WMO predicted that the current La Nina, which began in September 2020, would continue for six months, with a 70 per cent chance of lasting till September-November 2022, and 55 per cent chance of lasting till December-February 2022/2023. What are El Nino and La Nina? We explain

 

07:15 (IST)23 Sep 2022
Traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR as rain leads to waterlogging

Heavy rains in several parts of Delhi and NCR led to waterlogging and traffic jams on Thursday, with parts of NH 48 in Gurgaon being inundated.

According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall is expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Friday. A yellow alert is a warning to be aware that moderate to heavy showers are expected.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:10:00 am
