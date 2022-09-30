India Weather News Live Updates: Mumbai set to receive light drizzles till weekend

India Monsoon News Live updates September 30, 2022: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted light drizzles in Mumbai till the end of this week and said there is no sign of monsoon retreat from most parts of the city. The city in the past two weeks received light rain and the showers receded this week. The IMD forecast for the next 48 hours said, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the island city and suburbs.”

Chennai witnessed heavy rains and Anna Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Perungudi, West Mambalam, Villivakkam, Tambaram, Nungambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Eekaatuthangal and OMR experienced waterlogging, causing difficulties to the motorists. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area today.

Punjab agriculture department is assessing damage by recent rains in the region. The department has predicted a reduction in the yield by 2%–2.5% in the affected area.