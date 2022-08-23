scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
India Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

India weather news today, August 23 2022: Death toll in flash floods, landslides in Himachal reaches 32, says CM; Flood situation alarming in northern districts of Odisha, evacuation efforts underway; and more.

New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2022 9:36:54 am
india weather live updatesAccording to the IMD, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast. (Express file photo by Pavan Khengre)

India Weather News Live Updates (August 23):  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to the Western Ghats from Tuesday. For Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky is likely to be cloudy and the temperature is expected to be between 36 and 26-27 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

In other news, the death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh since Friday night has risen to 32, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state cabinet on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, a couple died as heavy rainfall and subsequent release of excess water from dams led to a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan’s Kota and Jhalawar districts and surrounding areas, officials said on Monday. Thousands were evacuated from low-lying areas across districts, they added. In Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi, the administration declared a holiday in government and private schools on Tuesday. Schools were closed on Monday also.

Live Blog

Over 20 people have been killed in destruction caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in different parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the last three days. Isolated areas in these two states have reported heavy rainfall during this time, triggering landslides and flash floods that have disrupted rail and road traffic, and resulted in house and wall collapses.

A man salvages his belongings near a swollen river after a series of cloudbursts hit parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

What are cloudbursts?

A cloudburst is a localised but intense rainfall activity. Short spells of very heavy rainfall over a small geographical area can cause widespread destruction, especially in hilly regions where this phenomenon is the most common.

Not all instances of very heavy rainfall, however, are cloudbursts. A cloudburst has a very specific definition: Rainfall of 10 cm or more in an hour over a roughly 10 km x 10-km area is classified as a cloudburst event. By this definition, 5 cm of rainfall in a half- hour period over the same area would also be categorized as a cloudburst.

 

