India Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

India Weather News Live Updates (August 23): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to the Western Ghats from Tuesday. For Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky is likely to be cloudy and the temperature is expected to be between 36 and 26-27 degrees Celsius for the next two days.
In other news, the death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh since Friday night has risen to 32, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state cabinet on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release.
Meanwhile, a couple died as heavy rainfall and subsequent release of excess water from dams led to a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan’s Kota and Jhalawar districts and surrounding areas, officials said on Monday. Thousands were evacuated from low-lying areas across districts, they added. In Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi, the administration declared a holiday in government and private schools on Tuesday. Schools were closed on Monday also.
