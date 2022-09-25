India Weather News Live Updates: Intense spell of rain likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today ; less intense rainfall in Delhi

India Monsoon News Live updates September 25, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over the regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Significant reduction of the spell is also likely to happen thereafter, said the IMD in an official release.

Meanwhile, in what was the third consecutive day of persistent rainfall over Delhi-NCR, most parts of the city recorded moderate rain. The Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded around 10 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Palam recorded a higher amount of 21.9 mm and Aya Nagar recorded 17.4 mm. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce on Sunday when light rainfall is likely along with thundershowers in a few places.

District administration officials said Gurgaon recorded 59 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday. In the last two days, over 140 mm rainfall was recorded. One of the heaviest spells in September in the city in the past few years has brought the Millennium City to a standstill as the drainage infrastructure struggles to withstand the intensity of rainfall.