Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
India Weather News Live Updates: Intense spell of rain likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today ; less intense rainfall in Delhi

India Weather Monsoon News Live Updates: The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with likely rain or thundershowers in Chandigarh on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2022 7:46:24 am
Heavy traffic amid rains in New Delhi (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

India Monsoon News Live updates September 25, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over the regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Significant reduction of the spell is also likely to happen thereafter, said the IMD in an official release.

Meanwhile, in what was the third consecutive day of persistent rainfall over Delhi-NCR, most parts of the city recorded moderate rain. The Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded around 10 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Palam recorded a higher amount of 21.9 mm and Aya Nagar recorded 17.4 mm. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce on Sunday when light rainfall is likely along with thundershowers in a few places.

District administration officials said Gurgaon recorded 59 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday. In the last two days, over 140 mm rainfall was recorded. One of the heaviest spells in September in the city in the past few years has brought the Millennium City to a standstill as the drainage infrastructure struggles to withstand the intensity of rainfall.

 

07:46 (IST)25 Sep 2022
While heavy rain coupled with waterlogged roads at several parts of Zirakpur snarled traffic on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway on Saturday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with likely rain/thundershowers in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Since morning the commuters moving from Dera Bassi and Zirakpur towards Chandigarh and Panchkula had to encounter traffic jams before the Singhpura roundabout at Zirakpur, below the flyover at Patiala Chowk and while entering towards the border of Chandigarh from Zirakpur. Read more

Visuals of a cab stranded in a waterlogged service lane on the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway, with its driver sitting behind the wheel as rainwater came up to his waist and the passenger sitting helplessly on the roof with his suitcase, encapsulated the deluge as rain continued to lash the National Capital Region for the fourth consecutive day, inundating several areas.

A portion of a road caved in, a wall of a house collapsed and a subway was flooded as intermittent rain continued through the day, stopping briefly in the evening.

While heavy rain coupled with waterlogged roads at several parts of Zirakpur snarled traffic on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway on Saturday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with likely rain/thundershowers in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Since morning the commuters moving from Dera Bassi and Zirakpur towards Chandigarh and Panchkula had to encounter traffic jams before the Singhpura roundabout at Zirakpur, below the flyover at Patiala Chowk and while entering towards the border of Chandigarh from Zirakpur.

Those moving from Patiala Chowk to Panchkula from K Area Light Point were also sailing in the same boat.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 07:43:37 am
