India Weather News Live Updates: IMD predicts light showers in Mumbai ; heavy rains likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

India Weather News Live Updates October 4, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours. The bulletin added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius with relative humidity measuring 90%. Meanwhile, the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai didn’t record any rain in the past 24 hours.

Despite rains, several gathered at the ornate Durga Puja pandals on Monday in Kolkata and across West Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal today. The weather office has predicted heavy rain in all the districts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till Wednesday morning.

Pune city will receive a few final rain spells as the southwest monsoon is most likely to start withdrawing from Maharashtra by the end of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The withdrawal from Pune and adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra is expected by mid-October. On Monday, IMD Pune officials said mostly clear sky conditions will dominate the local weather and the maximum temperatures would hover around 31 degrees Celsius.