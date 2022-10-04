scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Live now

India Weather News Live Updates: IMD predicts light showers in Mumbai ; heavy rains likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

India Weather today live updates: IMD added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius in Mumbai with relative humidity measuring 90%.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2022 8:57:48 am
Heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (Express photo by Partha Paul)

India Weather News Live Updates October 4, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours. The bulletin added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius with relative humidity measuring 90%. Meanwhile, the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai didn’t record any rain in the past 24 hours.

Despite rains, several gathered at the ornate Durga Puja pandals on Monday in Kolkata and across West Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal today. The weather office has predicted heavy rain in all the districts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till Wednesday morning.

Pune city will receive a few final rain spells as the southwest monsoon is most likely to start withdrawing from Maharashtra by the end of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The withdrawal from Pune and adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra is expected by mid-October. On Monday, IMD Pune officials said mostly clear sky conditions will dominate the local weather and the maximum temperatures would hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Live Blog

India weather news live updates: Light showers in Mumbai ; heavy rains likely in West Bengal; Pune to see a few more spells ; Follow this space for live updates

08:57 (IST)04 Oct 2022
Monsoon around the corner, Chennai civic body cracks down on mosquito breeding

With the monsoon season fast approaching in Tamil Nadu and the threat of diseases like malaria and dengue looming, the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun taking measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to data issued by the civic body, 3,271 corporation workers, including 2,317 contract workers and 954 full-time employees, have been deployed to carry out a drive against mosquitoes. “A total of 224 larvicide sprayers, 120 power-sprayers, 300 battery-operated sprayers and 229 hand-operated fumigators have been set up by the corporation,” a release noted. Read more

08:44 (IST)04 Oct 2022
Pune to see few more rain spells with monsoon set to withdraw by mid-Oct: IMD

Pune city will receive a few final rain spells as the southwest monsoon is most likely to start withdrawing from Maharashtra by the end of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The withdrawal from Pune and adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra is expected by mid-October.

On Monday, IMD Pune officials said mostly clear sky conditions will dominate the local weather and the maximum temperatures would hover around 31 degrees Celsius. Read more here

08:33 (IST)04 Oct 2022
Mumbai: IMD predicts light showers in city

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours. Know more...

As Met warns of heavy rain during Puja, revellers hit pandal trail on Sasthi

AFTER TWO years of restricted movement owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, revellers on Saturday took to pandal hopping in the city with vigour on Sasthi, the first day of the Durga Puja festival. However, rain played spoilsport as heavy showers lashed different parts of Kolkata and its outskirts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate showers with isolated heavy rain (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Saptami and Ashtami (October 2 and 3). Heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Navami (October 4). Also, light rainfall accompanied by isolated thunder is possible for the next three days.

Kolkata, Bankura, Bardhaman, Birbhum, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Purulia, South 24 Parganas and Uttar Dinajpur districts of West Bengal are among the places at which rain has been forecast in next three days.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:32:31 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments