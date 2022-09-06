scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
India Weather News Live Updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ to Kerala districts; Bengaluru residents struggle to stay afloat as city drowns

September 6, 2022 8:45:50 am
Top India News Latest Updates, Bengaluru rains, Kerala rainsTop India News Latest Updates: Rescue officials at Rainbow Drive Layout locality in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, Monday. (PTI)

India Weather Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ to Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts of Kerala and an ‘orange alert’ to several others neighbouring districts. IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, life was hit in Bengaluru on Monday as heavy overnight rainfall threw traffic out of gear and flooded homes in many areas, officials said, the second such flooding in the city in the last seven days. The flooding came just days after several parts of the city, sometimes referred to as India’s ‘IT capital’, were marooned after rainfall on August 30, with businesses pegging their losses at hundreds of crores of rupees. Two teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with 30 personnel each have been deployed.

Also, the Met office has predicted heavy rain in Odisha over the next few days as a new low pressure is likely to form weeks after three such weather systems resulted in devastating floods in the state. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a yellow warning of heavy rain in some places across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday. (PTI)

 

08:45 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Flights delayed in Karnataka due to heavy rains

The spokesperson of Kannur International Airport Limited(KIAL) said, "flights are slightly delayed today after heavy rains and due weather conditions", reported ANI. 

08:31 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Two dead, 3 missing as fishing boat sinks off Kerala coast

Two fishermen died and three were reported missing as a fishing boat capsized in rough seas off southern Kerala on Monday. There were 23 crew members aboard the vessel when it capsized in the sea off Muthalapozhi in this district, police said.

Bodies of two fishermen were recovered by the rescuers and an operation was on to trace three missing crew despite difficult weather conditions. While nine fishermen were rescued by the coastal police, the remaining swam to the shore, they said.

Efforts by Coast Guard Charlie Ships and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) are on to rescue those missing, a Coast Guard official said. (PTI)

India Weather News Highlights: Why Bengaluru was flooded? Encroachment on drains and a vigorous monsoon

In overnight rainfall on August 30, areas in Bengaluru like Sarjapur and Outer Ring Road were inundated, raising again the old questions about the reasons behind the flooding.

During the visit of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was found that encroachments on the stormwater drain were impeding the flow of rainwater, leading to its stagnation. Bommai has directed the authorities to remove the properties encroaching on the drains.

06-09-2022 at 08:25:17 am
