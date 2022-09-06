India Weather News Live Updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ to Kerala districts; Bengaluru residents struggle to stay afloat as city drowns

India Weather Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ to Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts of Kerala and an ‘orange alert’ to several others neighbouring districts. IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, life was hit in Bengaluru on Monday as heavy overnight rainfall threw traffic out of gear and flooded homes in many areas, officials said, the second such flooding in the city in the last seven days. The flooding came just days after several parts of the city, sometimes referred to as India’s ‘IT capital’, were marooned after rainfall on August 30, with businesses pegging their losses at hundreds of crores of rupees. Two teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with 30 personnel each have been deployed.

Also, the Met office has predicted heavy rain in Odisha over the next few days as a new low pressure is likely to form weeks after three such weather systems resulted in devastating floods in the state. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a yellow warning of heavy rain in some places across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday. (PTI)