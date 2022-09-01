scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Live now

India Weather News Live: IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala today; Delhi sees lowest rainfall for August since 2009

India Weather News Live Updates (August 31): Separately, the rainfall recorded in Delhi this month is the lowest that the city has seen in August since at least 2009. This month the Safdarjung weather station has received only 41.6 mm of rainfall, recording a large deficit of around 82%

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: September 1, 2022 8:48:38 am
Kochi: People walk under umbrellas amid heavy rains, in Kochi, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India Weather News Live Updates (August 31): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala including in the regions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod. As heavy rain is predicted, people have been asked to relocate to safer areas and follow the instructions of authorities. With the sea current expected to be strong, those living along the coasts are to be on alert and relocate if asked to. Fisherfolks have been asked to secure their tools, IMD said.

Separately, the rainfall recorded in Delhi this month is the lowest that the city has seen in August since at least 2009. This month the Safdarjung weather station has received only 41.6 mm of rainfall, recording a large deficit of around 82%. The ‘normal’ amount of rainfall for Safdarjung for the month is 233.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There has been no heavy spell of rainfall this month. While rainfall was recorded for 16 days in August, the Safdarjung observatory has only received very light or light rainfall. In contrast, there were only 10 rainy days in August last year, but the month saw a total of 214.5 mm.

Uttar Pradesh has experienced its driest June-to-August period in 122 years in 2022. Since June 1, the state has received 332.6mm rainfall – 44 per cent below normal this year. This year, UP’s July rainfall stood at 148.1mm against a normal of 238.6mm. The rainfall recorded in August over the state was 139.7mm as compared to 219mm, which is considered normal. August rainfall this year was the sixth lowest recorded since 1901, monthly rainfall data for UP maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Live Blog

India Weather News Live: IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala today; Delhi sees lowest rainfall for August since 2009; Catch all the live updates here.

08:48 (IST)01 Sep 2022
IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala including in the regions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod. As heavy rain is predicted, people have been asked to relocate to safer areas and follow the instructions of authorities. With the sea current expected to be strong, those living along the coasts are to be on alert and relocate if asked to. Fisherfolks have been asked to secure their tools, IMD said.

08:43 (IST)01 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's weather blog. We bring to you the latest news updates on heavy rainfall across parts of India. Stay tuned

Pakistan Flood, Pakistan’s Monster Monsoon: While Europe, China and some other regions of the world are experiencing a severe drought, Pakistan is facing one of the worst floods in its recent history. Reports say about 110 of the 150 districts in the country are affected by the flooding. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday that over 1,000 people were confirmed dead in the floods so far.

The flooding, the result of an unusually wet monsoon season in Pakistan this year, started in July, but has worsened over the last couple of weeks. The regions of Sindh and Balochistan, comprising the western half of Pakistan, have been badly hit, although Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too have been affected.

EXPLAINED | How the monster flood in Pakistan is different from what India is experiencing

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:34:36 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.