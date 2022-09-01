India Weather News Live: IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala today; Delhi sees lowest rainfall for August since 2009

India Weather News Live Updates (August 31): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala including in the regions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod. As heavy rain is predicted, people have been asked to relocate to safer areas and follow the instructions of authorities. With the sea current expected to be strong, those living along the coasts are to be on alert and relocate if asked to. Fisherfolks have been asked to secure their tools, IMD said.

Separately, the rainfall recorded in Delhi this month is the lowest that the city has seen in August since at least 2009. This month the Safdarjung weather station has received only 41.6 mm of rainfall, recording a large deficit of around 82%. The ‘normal’ amount of rainfall for Safdarjung for the month is 233.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There has been no heavy spell of rainfall this month. While rainfall was recorded for 16 days in August, the Safdarjung observatory has only received very light or light rainfall. In contrast, there were only 10 rainy days in August last year, but the month saw a total of 214.5 mm.

Uttar Pradesh has experienced its driest June-to-August period in 122 years in 2022. Since June 1, the state has received 332.6mm rainfall – 44 per cent below normal this year. This year, UP’s July rainfall stood at 148.1mm against a normal of 238.6mm. The rainfall recorded in August over the state was 139.7mm as compared to 219mm, which is considered normal. August rainfall this year was the sixth lowest recorded since 1901, monthly rainfall data for UP maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.